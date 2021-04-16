A kindergarten student from Wichuthit school stands next to the mark during a rehearsal social distancing and measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of schoold reopening in Bangkok, Thailand, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand will close close schools, bars and massage parlours, as well as ban alcohol sales in restaurants, for at least two weeks starting from Sunday after a jump in COVID-19 cases, a senior official said.

Activities involving more than 50 people will also be prohibited, Thailand's coronavirus taskforce spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, said, adding that 18 provinces including Bangkok had been labelled as red zones with the rest of the country categorised as orange zones.

