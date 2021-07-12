Thailand to combine Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses to boost protection - minister

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's mass immunisation strategy against the coronavirus will now include administering a shot of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) viral vector vaccine after one dose of Sinovac's (SVA.O) vaccine, its health minister said on Monday,

The move aims to increase protection against highly transmissible variants, Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

(This story fixes typo in paragraph 1 to show word is viral vaccine, not vital)

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty

