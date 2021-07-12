Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thailand to combine Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccine doses to boost protection - minister

1 minute read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's mass immunisation strategy against the coronavirus will now include administering a shot of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) viral vector vaccine after one dose of Sinovac's (SVA.O) vaccine, its health minister said on Monday,

The move aims to increase protection against highly transmissible variants, Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

(This story fixes typo in paragraph 1 to show word is viral vaccine, not vital)

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:07 AM UTCU.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty.

Asia PacificN.Korea dismisses U.S. humanitarian aid as 'sinister scheme'
Asia PacificMyanmar military says to ramp up oxygen supply as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificNew Zealand's Ardern to chair special leaders' meeting on pandemic
Asia PacificS.Korea reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul