Thailand to consider measures to ease impact of fuel prices -FinMin

Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet will discuss next week a package of measures to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices, the finance minister said on Friday.

The package will include measures from the energy and finance ministries, finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told reporters. He did not give further details.

