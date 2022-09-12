Thailand to consider more measures to support energy prices-deputy PM

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BANGKOK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet will consider on Tuesday extending an excise tax cut for diesel as the government still needs to support prices to ease the impact of high energy prices, a deputy prime minister said on Monday.

A subsidy on electricity bills will also be submitted to the cabinet for approval, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, also energy minister, told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.