Thailand considering regulating volume of AstraZeneca vaccine exports - health ministry

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thailand is considering regulating the amount of locally manufactured AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines to be exported, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

The health ministry will start talking to AstraZeneca with the aim of securing a sufficient amount of vaccine for domestic use before issuing the order, Nakorn Premsri, Director of the National Vaccine Institute, told reporters.

Thailand has been producing the vaccine since June and will export the vaccine to several other countries in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty

