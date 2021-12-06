Asia Pacific
Thailand detects first potential case of Omicron variant
1 minute read
BANGKOK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thailand has detected its first potential case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a senior health official said on Monday.
The case, which is still awaiting the result of a second test, was identified as a male U.S. citizen who had traveled to Thailand from Spain at the end of November, Supakit Sirilak, the Director-General of the Medical Science Department, told a news conference.
Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.