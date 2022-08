Thailand foreign tourist arrivals to reach 10 mln this year - FinMin

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign tourist arrivals should reach 10 million this year, helping drive the economy along with increased exports, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is improving this year, with its key drivers on track, Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

