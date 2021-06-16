Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thailand to fully reopen to visitors within 120 days - PM

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds a box containing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines as the country starts a mass inoculation campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok, Thailand, June 7, 2021. Thailand Government House/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

BANGKOK, June 16 (Reuters) - Thailand will fully reopen to visitors within 120 days after more than a year of coronavirus travel restrictions, a calculated risk required to support the economy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Wednesday.

Thailand was ahead of target in securing 105.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for this year, and would seek more supplies next year, Prayuth said, according to a transcript of a recorded televised speech provided by his office.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Writing by Martin Petty

