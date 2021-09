People wait in front of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile vaccination bus set-up to serve the elderly and disabled groups in Bangkok, Thailand, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

BANGKOK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Thailand will further ease its coronavirus restrictions later this week, the country's COVID-19 task force said on Monday.

From Oct. 1, some more businesses, which include spas and cinemas, will be allowed to reopen in 29 "dark red" provinces listed under maximum control, including the capital Bangkok, the task force said.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty

