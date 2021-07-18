Thailand to halt local flights in COVID-risk areas

The AirAsia counter is closed as lockdown and travel restrictions are imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, July 12, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other provinces classified by the Thai government as high risk from COVID-19 will be suspended starting July 21, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said on Sunday.

Exceptions are being made for medical flights, emergency landing aircrafts and flights in connection with the government's tourism reopening programs, the announcement said.

Other domestic fights can only fly at 50% capacity.

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

