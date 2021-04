A closed backpackers hotel is seen as the country struggles with a third wave of infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sukhumvit road, in Bangkok, Thailand April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand reported 2,839 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a record number of new cases in the country's third wave of infection, bringing total infections to 53,022 cases.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported eight new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 129 since the pandemic started last year.

