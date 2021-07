Public health officers Charoenrat Chaibut and Jurairat Tasom travel by boat to bring coronavirus disease (COVID-19) swab testing to residents living in remote communities, amid the rise of coronavirus disease infections, in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, July 22 (Reuters) - Thailand on Thursday reported 13,655 coronavirus cases, a daily record for a second consecutive day and bringing the country's total accumulated cases to 453,132.

The COVID-19 task force also reported 87 additional deaths, bringing total fatalities to 3,697.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

