Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 coronavirus cases
July 29 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year.
The country also reported a record 165 COVID-19 deaths, also a daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities to 4,562.
Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies
