A health worker prepares a dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, Thailand, June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Tuesday a daily record of 239 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 7,973.

The country's coronavirus taskforce also reported 20,128 new infections, taking total cases to 948,442.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.