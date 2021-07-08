Asia Pacific
Thailand reports new daily record of 75 coronavirus deaths
1 minute read
BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday 75 new deaths from the coronavirus, a new daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Southeast Asian country to 2,462 since the pandemic started last year.
The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 7,058 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 308,230.
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies
