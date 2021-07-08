Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thailand reports new daily record of 75 coronavirus deaths

A health worker receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Samut Sakhon hospital in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, July 8 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Thursday 75 new deaths from the coronavirus, a new daily record, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Southeast Asian country to 2,462 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 7,058 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 308,230.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies

