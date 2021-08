Health care workers move a dead body to a container after a hospital morgue overwhelmed by COVID-19 deaths begun to store bodies in refrigerated containers, as the country struggles to deal with its biggest outbreak to date, in Pathum Thani, Thailand July 31, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand on Friday reported 21,379 coronavirus cases and 191 deaths, both new records, data from the country's COVID-19 taskforce showed.

The new cases brought total infections to 714,684 and total fatalities to 5,854 since the pandemic began last year.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

