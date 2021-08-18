Asia Pacific
Thailand reports record COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row
BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 312 coronavirus deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row, taking total fatalities to 8,285, health ministry data showed.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 20,515 new infections, bringing total cases to 968,957 since the pandemic began last year.
