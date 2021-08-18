Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thailand reports record COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

A volunteer wears PPE during the funeral of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) a temple in Bangkok, Thailand August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday reported 312 coronavirus deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row, taking total fatalities to 8,285, health ministry data showed.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 20,515 new infections, bringing total cases to 968,957 since the pandemic began last year.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies

