Asia Pacific
Thailand reports second day of record coronavirus cases
1 minute read
BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Friday 23,418 new coronavirus infections, a record increase for a second day in a row, bringing the total accumulated cases to 863,189, as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 184 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 7,126.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.