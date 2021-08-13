Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thailand reports second day of record coronavirus cases

People queue for free coronavirus tests in Bangkok, Thailand, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

BANGKOK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thailand reported on Friday 23,418 new coronavirus infections, a record increase for a second day in a row, bringing the total accumulated cases to 863,189, as the country deals with its biggest outbreak to date.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 184 new deaths, taking total fatalities to 7,126.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies

