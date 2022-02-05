Thailand reports three-month high 10,490 new coronavirus cases

People wearing face masks visit Benjakitti Park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand, January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 10,490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest in more than three months.

The country has reported more than 2.48 million cases and 22,271 COVID-19 deaths.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.