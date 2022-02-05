1 minute read
Thailand reports three-month high 10,490 new coronavirus cases
BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Thailand reported 10,490 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest in more than three months.
The country has reported more than 2.48 million cases and 22,271 COVID-19 deaths.
Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by William Mallard
