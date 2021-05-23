Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia PacificThailand to restrict cattle, buffalo movements amid animal skin disease outbreak

Reuters
2 minute read

Thailand has ordered strict controls on the movement of cattle and buffaloes after an outbreak of an a virus that causes lumps to form on the animals' skin and can reduce milk production, a government official said on Sunday.

The rarely-fatal disease, which does not affect people and is thought to be spread by flies or mosquitoes, is new in Thailand and has already infected more than 6,700 cows and buffaloes in 35 provinces across the country, according to government deputy spokeswoman Traisulee Traisaranakul.

"The prime minister is concerned about the smuggling of cattle and buffaloes from neighbouring countries, which is an important factor in the spread of the disease, as well as unsanctioned domestic movement," Traisulee said.

She said animals should only be moved when it is necessary under the guidelines of the department of livestock development.

According to official livestock registration data, there are 6.2 million beef cattle, 707,000 dairy cattle and 1.2 millions buffaloes around Thailand.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:18 AM UTCThailand to tighten border controls after detecting South African COVID-19 variant

Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

Asia PacificVietnam holds parliament election amid new COVID-19 outbreak
Asia PacificTaiwan promises quick fix to COVID testing issue after criticism
Asia PacificIndonesia finds new COVID-19 cluster after cargo ship infections
Asia PacificModerna, Novavax to produce more COVID-19 vaccines in S.Korea