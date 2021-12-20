Thailand says finds first reported local transmission of Omicron

People wearing face masks as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Thai woman has tested positive to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country's first reported case of local transmission, a health ministry official said on Monday.

The woman contracted the virus from her husband, a Colombian who returned to Thailand from Nigeria in November, the official told a daily health ministry briefing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.