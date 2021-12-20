Asia Pacific
Thailand says finds first reported local transmission of Omicron
BANGKOK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A Thai woman has tested positive to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the Southeast Asian country's first reported case of local transmission, a health ministry official said on Monday.
The woman contracted the virus from her husband, a Colombian who returned to Thailand from Nigeria in November, the official told a daily health ministry briefing.
Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat Editing by Ed Davies
