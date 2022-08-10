Thailand says Rajapaksa seeks visit, not seeking asylum

More than eight months before an economic crisis and mass protests prompted him to flee Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa presented his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thailand has received a request for former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country, but he has no intention of seeking political asylum, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days. He did not say when Rajapaksa intended to visit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.