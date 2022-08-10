1 minute read
Thailand says Rajapaksa seeks visit, not seeking asylum
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BANGKOK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Thailand has received a request for former Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit the country, but he has no intention of seeking political asylum, Thailand's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat said Thailand saw no problem with Rajapaksa entering on a diplomatic passport, which would allow him to stay 90 days. He did not say when Rajapaksa intended to visit.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Andrew Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.