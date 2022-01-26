Thailand to soon provide guidelines for improved crypto tax - FinMin

Thailand Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Thailand expects to decide on more guidelines soon for a cryptocurrency tax that was introduced in 2018, in an effort to make it fairer and more simple, the finance minister said on Wednesday, following a surge in digital asset trading.

The government has supported utilising digital assets to help build the economy without affecting the country's financial stability, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

On Tuesday, Thailand said it would not allow use of digital assets as a means of payment due to risks.

Cryptocurrencies have gained momentum in Thailand, which saw as much as 251 billion baht ($7.62 billion) in digital asset trading transactions in November, data from the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

($1 = 32.93 baht)

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty

