Thailand to support digital technology to help economy - FinMin

Thailand Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok, Thailand, June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand will support digital technology to help build a sustainable and broad-based economy, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

However, new innovation should not impact the country's financial stability, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty

