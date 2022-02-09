1 minute read
Thailand to support digital technology to help economy - FinMin
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand will support digital technology to help build a sustainable and broad-based economy, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
However, new innovation should not impact the country's financial stability, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar.
