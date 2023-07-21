Thailand's Move Forward makes way for Pheu Thai to form government

Thai court suspends Pita as lawmaker with parliament due to vote on PM
People walk outside the parliament, after Thailand's constitution court ordered the temporary suspension of the Move Forward Party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat from the parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK, July 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party said it would let coalition ally, the Pheu Thai party, lead the formation of government, a senior Move Forward official said on Friday.

Party secretary Chaithawat Tulathon told a news conference Move Forward would support second-place finisher Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate in a parliamentary vote on July 27.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty

