Thailand's Move Forward Party confident of forming stable government

[1/3] Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat speaks to the media following a meeting with coalition partners in Bangkok, Thailand, May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha















BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - The leader of the Move Forward Party that won Thailand's election this week on Thursday said he was confident of being able to form a government that would be stable and balanced.

Leader Pita Limjaroenrat was speaking at a press conference as part of an alliance of eight parties worth about 312 lower house seats, short of the 376 votes needed from the 750-member bicameral legislature to vote in a prime minister to form a government. He also said he was not concerned about any pending cases against him seeking to disqualify him.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat, Writing by Martin Petty











