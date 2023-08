Srettha Thavisin, a local property tycoon and Pheu Thai Party's prime ministerial candidate speaks to the media, after the polling stations closed, on the day of the general elections in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File photo

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thailand's Pheu Thai party will nominate real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin for the next prime ministerial vote in parliament, a party official said on Wednesday, amid a prolonged political deadlock after a May 14 general election.

