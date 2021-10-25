Skip to main content

Thousands evacuated as floods hit central Vietnam

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Prolonged heavy rains have triggered widespread flooding in several parts of central Vietnam, killing at least one person, with thousands evacuated and more downpours expected this week.

Footage from the state broadcaster VTV showed people moving belongings and furniture out of flooded homes in Quang Nam province, with water gushing out of a damaged wall in one residence.

In Quang Ngai province, where at least 4,500 people were evacuated at the weekend, children sat on a makeshift raft to move along one street as others waded through knee-deep floodwater, some pushing stalled motorcycles.

A tropical low pressure system in the South China Sea is forecast to dump more rain in the southern-central coastal region, the government's weather agency said.

Vietnam is prone to storms and flooding due to its long coastline. Natural disasters - predominantly floods and landslides from the storms - killed 378 people last year.

