Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Thousands face evacuations in New Zealand's Canterbury flooding threat

Reuters
2 minute read

Thousands of homes were at risk of flooding in New Zealand's Canterbury region and people along the Ashburton River were preparing for a mass evacuation on Sunday, authorities said, as continued heavy rain raised water levels.

Three thousand homes were at risk of flooding, Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said at a televised briefing, after New Zealand's MetService issued a red warning for heavy rain for Canterbury and multiple warnings elsewhere.

"This is only the second red warning issued by MetService and will be a significant weather event," the service said in a statement on its website.

The Timaru and Ashburton districts have declared a state of emergency with some evacuations already under way on Sunday, New Zealand media reported.

Neil Brown, the mayor of Ashburton, a town of about 35,000 people on New Zealand's South Island, said that "half of Ashburton" could be forced to evacuate if the river's banks break, The New Zealand Herald daily reported.

Heavy rain is set to continue into Monday, Faafoi said.

"We're watching the situation very carefully," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · May 29, 2021 · 11:20 AM UTCThai authorities rescue wild macaques smuggled in pickup truck

Thai wildlife authorities said on Saturday they had rescued over 100 long-tailed macaques that were being illegally smuggled in the back of a pickup truck, but more than a dozen did not survive.

EnvironmentLittle food and water for Congolese fleeing volcano
EnvironmentMedics march to WHO headquarters in climate campaign
EnvironmentHuge swathes of farm land swamped in eastern India after cyclone
EnvironmentSouth African albino elephant beats odds to thrive among herd