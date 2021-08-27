Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Threat of further attacks increasing in Kabul - UK defence minister

1 minute read

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The threat of further attacks around Kabul Airport will increase as Western troops get closer to leaving the country, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday.

He said the blasts on Thursday, which killed 85 people including 13 U.S. soldiers, had not accelerated Britain's departure from the country. A closure of a processing centre at Baron Hotel near the airport had happened on schedule, he said.

"The threat is obviously going to grow the closer we get to leaving," he told Sky News. "The narrative is always going to be, as we leave, certain groups such as ISIS will want to stake a claim that they have driven out the U.S. or the UK."

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:37 AM UTC

Malaysia's new PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, re-appointing the finance minister and several others from the previous administration, in the hope of restoring political stability amid a COVID-19 crisis.

Asia Pacific
Analysis: Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets
Asia Pacific
Sydney cases dip as Australia debates COVID-19 reopening plans
Asia Pacific
Rio Tinto yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
Asia Pacific
Myanmar to vaccinate Rohingya minority, won't leave any behind -army spokesman

Myanmar will vaccinate the minority Rohingya people against the coronavirus in Rakhine state, a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.