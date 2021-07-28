Three Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Three Armenian soldier were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Azerbaijan forces, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Tom Hogue

