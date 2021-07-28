Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Three Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Three Armenian soldier were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Azerbaijan forces, Armenia's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:49 AM UTCSydney adds four weeks to lockdown as Australia COVID-19 cases grow

Australia's biggest city, Sydney, extended a lockdown by four weeks on Wednesday after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak, with authorities warning of tougher policing to stamp out non-compliance.

Asia PacificRegions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps
Asia PacificS.Korea reports highest COVID-19 daily count amid fourth wave
Asia PacificBlinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group
Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE North, South Korea in talks over summit, reopening liaison office - sources