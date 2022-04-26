Three Chinese nationals among four killed in Pakistan bomb blast - police

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (Reuters) - A bomb blast that ripped through a passenger van killed three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, police said.

Ghulam Nabi, the city police chief, told reporters the blast killed three foreigners and a local.

"The reports we have got is that they're Chinese," he said.

