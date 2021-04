Passersby wearing protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic walk on the street at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan April 6, 2021. Picture taken April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Three prefectures neighbouring Tokyo will request a renewed state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The governors of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures will request the same emergency measures being asked for by the capital, Nikkei reported. read more

