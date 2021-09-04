Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Three of seven New Zealand attack victims are in critical condition - PM

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference at New Zealand Parliament, in response to what she characterised as a terror attack by a violent extremist at an Auckland mall, in Auckland, New Zealand, September 3, 2021. AAP Image/Stuff Pool, Robert Kitchin via REUTERS

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that a total seven people were wounded in an attack by an Islamist militant in an Auckland shopping mall and three are in critical condition.

Ardern released more details about the attacker, who police shot dead on Friday moments after he launched his stabbing spree, but said his name could not be revealed due to a court order.

