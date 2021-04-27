Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia PacificTokyo 2020 chief visits LGBTQ centre to emphasise diversity

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto visited Japan's first permanent LGBTQ centre on Tuesday and emphasised Tokyo Olympic organisers' commitment to facilitating the public's understanding of issues surrounding sexual minorities.

Her visit to Pride House Tokyo Legacy, Japan's first permanent centre for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, follows a series of gaffes by organising committee officials that raised doubts about their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"As the organising committee is gearing up to welcome athletes from all over the world, we would like to deepen our understanding and firmly tackle the issue of unity in diversity," Hashimoto told centre members.

The former Tokyo 2020 president, ex-prime minister Yoshiro Mori, stepped down in February after making sexist comments, while Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki resigned in March after making a derogatory comment about a popular Japanese female entertainer. read more

"We need to take action now so that we can look back later and say the 2020 Tokyo Games were a turning point when it comes to diversity and understanding LGBTQ issues," Hashimoto said.

The delayed Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23.

