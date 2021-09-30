Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Tokyo braces for typhoon that may brush city, bringing heavy rain

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Tokyo on Thursday was bracing for the approach of Typhoon Mindulle as the storm churned northeast, appearing likely to brush the Japanese capital with high winds and heavy rain by Friday morning.

Mindulle, a Korean word for "dandelion," was briefly a Category 5 typhoon, but has been weakening as it moves towards Japan at a speed of 20 km an hour (12 miles an hour). It is still likely to be a Category 2 storm when it is closest to Tokyo early on Friday.

The Tokyo area could see rainfall of 10 to 15 cm (4-6 inches) in the 24 hours up to the morning of Oct. 2, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, although the brunt of the storm is likely to be felt in the Izu peninsula west of the capital.

Authorities also warned of possible transportation snarls, especially on Friday morning.

Reporting by Elaine Lies

