Asia Pacific1 minute read
Tokyo COVID-19 hospital bed usage rate reaches 50%
1/2
TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The occupancy rate of hospital beds in Tokyo for COVID-19 patients rose to 50.7% on Tuesday, crossing the 50% level that officials previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency.
The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain record coronavirus cases driven by the contagious Omicron variant.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.