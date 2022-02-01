Tokyo COVID-19 hospital bed usage rate reaches 50%

A staff of the Ministry of Defense guides local residents who received the booster shot of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force, in Tokyo, Japan, January 31, 2022. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The occupancy rate of hospital beds in Tokyo for COVID-19 patients rose to 50.7% on Tuesday, crossing the 50% level that officials previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency.

The capital and most of Japan are now under curbs to contain record coronavirus cases driven by the contagious Omicron variant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.