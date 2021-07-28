Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Tokyo's COVID-19 cases exceed 3,000 for first time -Kyodo

1 minute read

A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past a sign of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The number of Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time, Kyodo News said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

Japan has escaped the devastating outbreaks suffered by other nations such as India, Indonesia and the United States, but the fifth wave of the pandemic fuelled by the Delta variant is piling pressure on hospitals in Tokyo, the Olympic host city.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:49 AM UTCSydney adds four weeks to lockdown as Australia COVID-19 cases grow

Australia's biggest city, Sydney, extended a lockdown by four weeks on Wednesday after an already protracted stay-at-home order failed to douse a COVID-19 outbreak, with authorities warning of tougher policing to stamp out non-compliance.

Asia PacificTokyo COVID-19 cases top 3,000, record high for second straight day - media
Asia PacificS.Korea reports highest COVID-19 daily count amid fourth wave
Asia PacificBlinken starts India meetings with address to civil society group
Asia PacificIndonesia apologises for 'excessive force' against deaf Papuan man

The Indonesian government has apologised for the actions of two air force officers it said used "excessive force" to pin down the head of a deaf, indigenous Papuan man after a video of the incident was shared online, drawing widespread condemnation.