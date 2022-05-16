Tokyo COVID curbs declared illegal in "Kill Bill" restaurant case

Businessmen wearing protective face masks walk on a pedestrian bridge, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in a business district in Tokyo, Japan June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Japan's "Kill Bill" restaurant operator prevailed in a court case on Monday that declared Tokyo's now defunct COVID-19 infection curbs were illegal.

The orders, enacted in the capital during various states of emergency, included shortened operating hours and a ban on alcohol sales, though there was a compensating government subsidy. Businesses that didn't comply were subject to fines.

Global-Dining Inc (7625.T), which runs more than 40 restaurants, defied the restrictions, taking the city government to court over the matter. read more

The district court said the Tokyo government had not provided a "rational explanation" for the measures. The court determined they had been illegal but it denied Global-Dining's claim for 104 yen ($0.80) in damages.

The restrictions ended in March. Whether this ruling would inhibit the city government in acting against any renewed COVID-19 outbreak is unclear.

In a statement, Global-Dining president Kozo Hasegawa, said the case revealed the "injustice and sloppiness of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government." His company crowd-funded more than 25 million yen to fight the case.

Global-Dining's Gonpachi restaurant, with a cavernous inner courtyard, inspired the fight scene in Quentin Tarantino's first "Kill Bill" film. It was the site of a dinner between then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and then U.S. President George W. Bush in 2002.

($1 = 129.3600 yen)

