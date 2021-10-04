Asia Pacific
Tokyo daily coronavirus cases total 87, lowest since Nov 2
TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tokyo's government said on Monday that new daily infections of COVID-19 declined to 87, the lowest since Nov. 2 last year.
Cases have been on the decline since peaking at more than 5,000 a day in August amid a wave driven by the infectious Delta variant. Tokyo and much of Japan last week exited a state of emergency over COVID-19 that had lasted for almost six months.
