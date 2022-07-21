Tokyo daily coronavirus infection cases total a record 31,878

A woman wearing protective a face mask is seen at an open-air restaurant as the government declared the second state of emergency for the capital and some prefectures, amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan January 9, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infection cases hit a record of 31,878 on Thursday, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference, far outstripping the previous record set in February.

The number of serious cases and deaths remains low, but officials have warned they are rising.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

