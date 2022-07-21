1 minute read
Tokyo daily coronavirus infection cases total a record 31,878
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infection cases hit a record of 31,878 on Thursday, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told a news conference, far outstripping the previous record set in February.
The number of serious cases and deaths remains low, but officials have warned they are rising.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.