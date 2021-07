Passersby wearing protective face masks walk under the street decoration of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 1,359 COVID-19 cases on Friday, part of a wave of infection in the capital as the Olympic Games kick off.

Tokyo reported 1,979 cases on Thursday, the highest level since January.

Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by William Maclean

