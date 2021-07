A man crosses the Rainbow Bridge during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 1,763 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the third day since the Olympic Games began in the Japanese capital.

Infections have been on the rise in recent weeks, reaching 1,979 on Thursday, the highest since January.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Robert Birsel

