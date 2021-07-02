Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo governor says Olympics spectator ban an option if COVID situation worsens

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike holds a placard reading: "Short-term intensive infection control measure", a slogan about the city's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a news conference, in Tokyo, Japan November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike reiterated on Friday that a ban on spectators for the upcoming Olympics would be an option to consider if the coronavirus situation worsened.

Returning to work after her recent hospitalization from exhaustion, she apologised for being absent as the time for the Games approached.

