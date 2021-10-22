Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Tokyo Kikai shareholders approve poison pill, setting up court battle

By
2 minute read

The logo of Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd. is displayed at the company headquarters office in Tokyo, Japan October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Tokyo Kikai Seisakusho Ltd (6335.T) approved a "poison pill" measure on Friday aimed at blocking a takeover attempt by its top investor, setting up a court battle that will have sweeping implications for hostile bids in Japan.

Tokyo Kikai, a little known company that is the country's largest maker of newspaper printing presses, said a majority of its shareholders approved a measure that would dilute Asia Development Capital's (ADC) (9318.T) 40% stake. read more

ADC was excluded from the vote and has already sought an injunction to nullify it. Had investors voted on Friday against the poison pill it would have handed ADC a victory.

About 79% of the votes supported the poison pill, Tokyo Kikai said in a statement. ADC said Tokyo Kikai would have lost if ADC had not been excluded, as the number of votes cast for the poison pill were fewer than those ADC could have cast alone.

Now, focus will turn to the injunction and the Tokyo District Court ruling expected next week that will be the first to examine an attempt to exclude an investor from a shareholder vote on a poison pill.

A victory for Tokyo Kikai would potentially make it easier for other Japanese companies to use poison pills.

Tokyo Kikai has said ADC hurts its corporate value, while the fund argues that a ruling in Tokyo Kikai's favour would fly in the face of shareholder equality.

The battle highlights both a rise in hostile takeovers in Japan over the past few years and what some experts see as inadequate takeover rules that leave companies, especially small ones, with few defences against hostile bids.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Edmund Blair, Mark Potter and Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:38 AM UTC

New Zealand's coronavirus outbreak spreads to South Island

New Zealand reported 104 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, including the first community case of the virus in the country's South Island in nearly a year, health officials said.

Asia Pacific
At least six dead after armed gang attack in Rohingya refugee camp
Asia Pacific
Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off Afghan humanitarian crisis
Asia Pacific
Japan's Princess Mako celebrates 30th birthday ahead of marriage
Asia Pacific
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students