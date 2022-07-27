Tokyo prosecutors search entity that took over Tokyo 2020 organising committee -NTV
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have searched the entity that took over the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee after its dissolution last month, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.
Prosecutors have also raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi and the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc (4324.T) in connection with suspected inappropriate payments by suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc (8214.T). read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.