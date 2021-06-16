Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba to disclose issues on shareholder pressure

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen near a traffic light in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX) (8697.T), which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.

The head of JPX, Akira Kiyota, made the comment at a regular news conference, according to the spokesperson.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

