Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba to disclose issues on shareholder pressure

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX) (8697.T), which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.

The head of JPX, Akira Kiyota, made the comment at a regular news conference, according to the spokesperson.

