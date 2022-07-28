1 minute read
Tokyo's daily COVID cases to exceed 40,000 in record high -FNN, citing govt sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is set to exceed 40,000 on Thursday, a record high, broadcaster FNN reported citing government sources.
Japan has seen a spike in cases recently, with total domestic cases topping 200,000 on Wednesday, according to NHK.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.