Tokyo's daily COVID cases to exceed 40,000 in record high -FNN, citing govt sources

People wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Tokyo is set to exceed 40,000 on Thursday, a record high, broadcaster FNN reported citing government sources.

Japan has seen a spike in cases recently, with total domestic cases topping 200,000 on Wednesday, according to NHK.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.