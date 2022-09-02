Toll from mosque blast in western Afghanistan rises to 18 dead

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

KABUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The toll from a blast outside a mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday has risen to 18 dead and 23 injured, spokesman for the interior ministry Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters.

The victims of the blast in Herat city included a prominent pro-Taliban cleric who was approaching the mosque for Friday prayers. read more

