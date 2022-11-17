Toru Kubota, Japanese film maker held in Myanmar, has been freed - Kyodo

A staff member prepares to display the portrait photo of Japanese documentary filmmaker Toru Kubota, who has been detained in Myanmar after filming a protest that took place on July 30, 2022, before a news conference by his friends to call for his release at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Toru Kubota, a Japanese film maker held by authorities in Myanmar since being arrested in July, has been freed, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, quoting sources.

Kubota was arrested at a protest in Myanmar's main city of Yangon and jailed on charges of sedition and violating immigration and other laws and last month was sentenced to a total of 10 years.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Alison Williams

